American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $197.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

NYSE AXP opened at $174.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.29.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

