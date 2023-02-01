Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Shares Down 1.2%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.34. 310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Americanas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Americanas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americanas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Americanas Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71.
Further Reading
