Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $7.39 Per Share (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.22. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $30.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $33.85 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $350.12 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $352.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 288,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,896,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.