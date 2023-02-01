AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-$11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.25.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 2.2 %

ABC opened at $168.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $132.00 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. United Bank lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

