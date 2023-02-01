Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lifted by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 16,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 243,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 37.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $9.29 on Wednesday, hitting $243.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,673. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.27. The firm has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

