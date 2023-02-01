Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $253.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $276.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.60.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.27. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.