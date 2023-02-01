Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $253.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $276.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.60.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.27. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
