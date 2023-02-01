Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $230.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.60.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.27. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

