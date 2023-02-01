Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $230.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.60.
Amgen Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.27. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.