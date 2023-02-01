Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-$18.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 billion-$27.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.25 billion. Amgen also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.57.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.40. 3,403,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,440. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.07. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 830,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 236,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after buying an additional 59,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.