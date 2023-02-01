Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-18.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0-27.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.07 billion. Amgen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.07.

AMGN stock traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.27.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

