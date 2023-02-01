Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.28

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as high as $11.24. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 40,566 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASYS shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $166,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 25.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Featured Stories

