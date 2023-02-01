Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TU. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. TELUS has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TELUS by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

