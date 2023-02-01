Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $159.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $189.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $158.00 to $177.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $158.00.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.28. The company has a market cap of $165.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,455,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

