Analysts Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Price Target at $173.43

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.43.
ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 147.11%.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.
