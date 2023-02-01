Analysts Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Price Target at $173.43

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.43.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 372,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,225,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 147.11%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.