Analysts Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) PT at $39.29

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

RCUS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $506,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $506,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $1,204,381. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,392,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.87. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.44%. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

