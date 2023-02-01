Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $107.60

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

