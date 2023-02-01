Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 1st (APH, AREC, BEG, BWAY, CDXC, CSWC, DARK, ENT, FDM, FLGC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 1st:

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.36) target price on the stock.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 520 ($6.42) price target on the stock.

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,850 ($22.85) target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) target price on the stock.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus. Argus currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Foresight Group (LON:FSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 620 ($7.66) target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.17) price target on the stock.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $380.00 target price on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 3,280 ($40.51) price target on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 5,380 ($66.44) target price on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.12) price target on the stock.

Restore (LON:RST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.29) target price on the stock.

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

SIG (LON:SHI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 3,510 ($43.35) price target on the stock.

