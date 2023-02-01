Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Navient (NAVI)

Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/1/2023 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Navient was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2023 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $17.00 to $20.00.

1/10/2023 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $17.00.

1/6/2023 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $19.00.

Navient stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 298,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,965. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 440,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Navient by 6.9% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Navient by 460.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

