Analyzing Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Black Stone Minerals and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 1 3.00 Chesapeake Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Profitability

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.31%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $124.30, suggesting a potential upside of 43.33%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 69.77% 45.85% 27.65% Chesapeake Energy 26.07% 37.97% 16.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $359.26 million 9.49 $181.99 million $1.88 8.66 Chesapeake Energy $5.81 billion 2.00 $6.33 billion $19.20 4.52

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chesapeake Energy pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Chesapeake Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Chesapeake Energy on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.