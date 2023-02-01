ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.86

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.86 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 29.25 ($0.36). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 593,758 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ANGLE from GBX 241 ($2.98) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £75.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

