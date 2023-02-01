Ankr Price Tops $0.0263 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Ankr has a total market cap of $253.85 million and $106.95 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00215086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,059.91 or 1.00046517 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02657723 USD and is up 6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $29,744,728.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

