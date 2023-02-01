Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Position Decreased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,399 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 1,001,677 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 260.8% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,283,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after buying an additional 928,001 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9,819.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 758,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

NYSE AM opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

