Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,399 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AM opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

