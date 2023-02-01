Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:ADALU) Trading Up 0.3%

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADALU – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Price Performance
Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile
Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I (ADALU)
- Boeing Produces the Last 747 Ever, What’s Next?
- Old Dominion Freight Line Driving To New Highs
- AMD Results Are No Reason To Buy Semiconductors… Yet
- Institutions are Buying up Procter & Gamble Shares, Should you?
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.