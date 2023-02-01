Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:ADALU) Trading Up 0.3%

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADALU – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Price Performance

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.