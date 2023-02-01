Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,085,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 471,429 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.08.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.