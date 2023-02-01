Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $556,463.75

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.23 million and $556,463.75 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00083225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.