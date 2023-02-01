Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.15 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $543,123.12 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00081932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00061745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

