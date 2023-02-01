Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.74

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.74 and last traded at $144.34, with a volume of 13462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.24.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

