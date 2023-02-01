Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.98. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 613,139 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $439.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
- Boeing Produces the Last 747 Ever, What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.