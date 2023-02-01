Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.98. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 613,139 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $439.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 191.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

