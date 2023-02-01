ArcBest Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

ArcBest has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $11.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

