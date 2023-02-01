Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.73

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 198265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Arena Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 12.85 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The company has a market cap of C$279.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Minerals Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Minerals Company Profile

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds a 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 6,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 65% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 14,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

