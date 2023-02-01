Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,355 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ares Capital by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 387,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 526.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344,912 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

