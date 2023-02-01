ARGA Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. Avnet makes up approximately 1.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.84% of Avnet worth $27,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $48,490,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 37.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after acquiring an additional 292,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 15.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 953,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 130,466 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.14. 51,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,975. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Avnet Profile



Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

