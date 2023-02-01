ARGA Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 287,656 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $35,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 108.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,132,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,006 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,374,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

