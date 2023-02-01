ARGA Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,576,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994,659 shares during the period. Weibo makes up approximately 4.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $77,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 361,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

WB traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 452,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $453.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.31 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

