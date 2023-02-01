ARGA Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 20,798 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Air Lease by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 33,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $561.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently -71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

