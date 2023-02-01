ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after buying an additional 373,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,705,000 after buying an additional 320,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $340.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,442. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $323.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,010 shares of company stock valued at $41,931,428. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

