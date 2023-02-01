ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $475,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 117,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 411.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,786 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 106,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,841. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.