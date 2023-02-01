ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,496 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 36,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

