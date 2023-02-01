ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,069 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sabre by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.75 million. Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

