ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 1,026 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.20.

McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %

MCK stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.99. The stock had a trading volume of 201,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,093. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $255.00 and a one year high of $401.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

