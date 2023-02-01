ARGA Investment Management LP Takes $289,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 403,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 323,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after buying an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after buying an additional 111,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,605. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $114.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

