ARGA Investment Management LP Takes $337,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EAF. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE EAF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. 392,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 298.27% and a net margin of 33.94%.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.21%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

