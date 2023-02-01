Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.29. 210,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

