Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. 371,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.