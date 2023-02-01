Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 523.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the quarter. Origin Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.4% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Origin Bancorp worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4,886.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Origin Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

OBNK traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,348. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.