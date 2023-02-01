Argent Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 538,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 297,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 86,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,255,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 157,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

