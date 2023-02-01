Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital comprises 0.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE SRC traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. 12,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,994. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

