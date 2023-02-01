Argent Advisors Inc. Has $4.96 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 29,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 149,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 53,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $116.98. 2,327,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,817,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $481.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.04.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

