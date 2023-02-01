Argent Advisors Inc. Has $495,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,667 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.