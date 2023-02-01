Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.89. 282,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,731. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.03.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

